Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Israel Talks - Foreign Ministry

Russia stressed the necessity to create conditions for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine during a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia stressed the necessity to create conditions for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine during a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the quartet, which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, held a video conference with Moscow represented by Special Representative of the Foreign Minister on the Middle East Peace Vladimir Safronkov.

"They have reviewed the situation in the Palestine-Israel settlement, with the Russian side emphasizing the necessity of creating conditions for launching direct Palestine-Israel talks on the host of issues regarding the final status. They have stressed that a stable and just settlement should be achieved in accordance with the two-states principle on the basis of international law, including resolutions by the UN Security Council and Assembly General and the Arab Peace Initiative," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia's stance was supported by the EU and the UN.

One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital. Israel has been consistently rejecting such demands.