UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges For Conditions To Launch Palestine-Israel Talks - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Israel Talks - Foreign Ministry

Russia stressed the necessity to create conditions for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine during a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia stressed the necessity to create conditions for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine during a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the quartet, which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, held a video conference with Moscow represented by Special Representative of the Foreign Minister on the Middle East Peace Vladimir Safronkov.

"They have reviewed the situation in the Palestine-Israel settlement, with the Russian side emphasizing the necessity of creating conditions for launching direct Palestine-Israel talks on the host of issues regarding the final status. They have stressed that a stable and just settlement should be achieved in accordance with the two-states principle on the basis of international law, including resolutions by the UN Security Council and Assembly General and the Arab Peace Initiative," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia's stance was supported by the EU and the UN.

One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital. Israel has been consistently rejecting such demands.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza European Union Bank Jerusalem Vladimir Putin United States Middle East Border Arab

Recent Stories

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

26 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

47 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

47 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

47 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.