Russia Urges For Discussion Of US Occupation In Syria To Be Held At UNGA- Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

Russia Urges for Discussion of US Occupation in Syria to Be Held at UNGA- Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry calls on the international community to discuss an illegal occupation of part of Syria by US forces, and militants controlled by them, at the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Center for State Defense Control, said Wednesday

"We urge representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to bring this issue to the discussion at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which started on September 17," Mizintsev said.

According to him, the hypocritical foreign policy of the United States and its allies "has long and firmly become virtually their calling card," providing grounds for the immediate consideration of the illegal actions at the UN Security Council.

The Rukban camp, in which thousands of refugees are residing in terrible conditions, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base in Syria's At-Tanf, making it hard for humanitarian workers to access.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in which Rukban residents live and to the United States' reluctance to let people leave the camp. The World Health Organization (WHO) described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they lived in a "deplorable" environment.

