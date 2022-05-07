Russia Urges Germany to Ensure Safety of Russian Journalists After Incident in Berlin

Germany and other EU member states must ensure the protection of Russian journalists in their territories, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday, following the discovery of an explosive device in a Berlin house lodging RIA Novosti journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Germany and other EU member states must ensure the protection of Russian journalists in their territories, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday, following the discovery of an explosive device in a Berlin house lodging RIA Novosti journalists.

The improvised explosive device was found planted in the basement of the building in Berlin this past Friday.

German sapers deactivated it on spot.

"We demand that the authorities of Germany and other member states of the European Union and NATO immediately take measures for the protection of Russian journalists and their family members in their territories. The German government must thoroughly investigate this crime," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on UN and OSCE agencies handling journalist rights to offer their impartial assessment of the incident in Berlin.