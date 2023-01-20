Russia Urges ICRC to Ensure Rights of Russians Captured in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russia hopes that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will make extra efforts to ensure the rights of the Russian citizens captured in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We expect the committee to continue and intensify efforts to solve the problem of visiting and ensuring the rights of captured Russians, many of whom are subjected to torture and other inhumane methods of coercion by the Ukrainian regime," Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.