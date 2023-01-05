Russia calls on international media watchdogs to condemn the arrest in Latvia of the Sputnik Lithuania editor, Marat Kasem, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Thursday

Kasem, who has Latvian citizenship, was taken into custody earlier in the day after returning to Riga from Moscow for family reasons. He is accused of spying and violating EU sanctions on Russia.

"We demand that international organizations, freedom-of-speech watchdogs and all international institutions take action because this journalist repeatedly reported being threatened," Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We regard this (his arrest) as a violation by Latvia of all international obligations related to the freedom of speech, the protection of journalists' rights and inviolability of rights and freedoms," she said.

Zakharova said Kasem, who is employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, had spoken of being persecuted in Latvia and Lithuania for years. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.