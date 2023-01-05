UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges International Condemnation Of Sputnik Journalist's Arrest In Latvia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Russia Urges International Condemnation of Sputnik Journalist's Arrest in Latvia

Russia calls on international media watchdogs to condemn the arrest in Latvia of the Sputnik Lithuania editor, Marat Kasem, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russia calls on international media watchdogs to condemn the arrest in Latvia of the Sputnik Lithuania editor, Marat Kasem, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Thursday.

Kasem, who has Latvian citizenship, was taken into custody earlier in the day after returning to Riga from Moscow for family reasons. He is accused of spying and violating EU sanctions on Russia.

"We demand that international organizations, freedom-of-speech watchdogs and all international institutions take action because this journalist repeatedly reported being threatened," Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We regard this (his arrest) as a violation by Latvia of all international obligations related to the freedom of speech, the protection of journalists' rights and inviolability of rights and freedoms," she said.

Zakharova said Kasem, who is employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, had spoken of being persecuted in Latvia and Lithuania for years. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Threatened Riga Lithuania Latvia Citizenship Family Media All From

Recent Stories

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading ..

PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner

6 minutes ago
 Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s bui ..

Installation of solar power systems on RTA’s buildings reaches 75%

11 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative digital system for environ ..

26 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews construction work of Tourism Highw ..

Meeting reviews construction work of Tourism Highway Project

13 seconds ago
 UK's Extinction Rebellion pauses radical tactics t ..

UK's Extinction Rebellion pauses radical tactics to seek wider support

14 seconds ago
 Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: ..

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.