Russia Urges Iran, Saudi Arabia Not To Use Syria For Confrontation - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:40 PM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia calls on Iran and Saudi Arabia not to use Syria as a platform for confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.
"We call, guided by this noble impulse, to do everything possible not to use the territory of Syria as a platform for confrontation," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.