Russia Urges Kabul to Swiftly Act on Decision to Release 400 Taliban - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia welcomes the Afghan government's decision to release 400 prisoners from the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) and hopes for its swift implementation, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Afghan Grand Assembly, the loya jirga, on Sunday approved the release of the 400 prisoners, whose crimes were initially considered too serious, according to the local media.

"Making a statement is one thing, but the release must actually happen and it has not yet. [President] Ashraf Ghani said that the decree would be signed on August 9 and the release of people would begin. But it is not happening. This is worrying. The most important thing is to start actually freeing people and preparing for direct talks. This is what we are waiting for," Kabulov said.