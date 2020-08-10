UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges Kabul To Swiftly Act On Decision To Release 400 Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russia Urges Kabul to Swiftly Act on Decision to Release 400 Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the Afghan government's decision to release 400 prisoners from the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) and hopes for its swift implementation, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia welcomes the Afghan government's decision to release 400 prisoners from the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) and hopes for its swift implementation, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Afghan Grand Assembly, the loya jirga, on Sunday approved the release of the 400 prisoners, whose crimes were initially considered too serious, according to the local media.

"Making a statement is one thing, but the release must actually happen and it has not yet. [President] Ashraf Ghani said that the decree would be signed on August 9 and the release of people would begin. But it is not happening. This is worrying. The most important thing is to start actually freeing people and preparing for direct talks. This is what we are waiting for," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan Jirga Russia August Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.