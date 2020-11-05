UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges Karabakh Conflict Parties To Show Restraint, Resume Negotiations - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russia Urges Karabakh Conflict Parties to Show Restraint, Resume Negotiations - Zakharova

Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to show maximum restraint, not to allow interference of external forces, to cease fire and to resume negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to show maximum restraint, not to allow interference of external forces, to cease fire and to resume negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Over the week, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remained tense, there were mutual shelling along the entire line of contact between the parties, and civilian targets were targeted as well. We call on the parties to show extreme restraint, avoid strikes on the civilian population, and prevent external forces from interfering. In practice, they should work toward a ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and the resumption of negotiations in order to achieve a peaceful settlement based on basic principles," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Italy Institutes Medical Workers Day to Honor Vict ..

45 seconds ago

Georgia's Ruling Party Vows to Prevent Any Riots i ..

47 seconds ago

UK Foreign Minister Calls for Fresh Presidential E ..

49 seconds ago

Business community hails PM's initiative to lower ..

50 seconds ago

EU Closely Following US Electoral Process, Waiting ..

5 minutes ago

Chechen Suspected of Having Ties to Vienna Attacke ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.