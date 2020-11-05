Russia Urges Karabakh Conflict Parties to Show Restraint, Resume Negotiations - Zakharova

Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to show maximum restraint, not to allow interference of external forces, to cease fire and to resume negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to show maximum restraint, not to allow interference of external forces, to cease fire and to resume negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Over the week, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remained tense, there were mutual shelling along the entire line of contact between the parties, and civilian targets were targeted as well. We call on the parties to show extreme restraint, avoid strikes on the civilian population, and prevent external forces from interfering. In practice, they should work toward a ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and the resumption of negotiations in order to achieve a peaceful settlement based on basic principles," Zakharova said at a briefing.