Russia Urges Kiev To Extend Law On Special Status Of Donbas - Envoy Gryzlov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia calls on Kiev to extend the law on the special status of Donbas and start a dialogue with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine, said Tuesday.

The Contact Group, which comprises envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held a regular meeting in the Belarusian capital of Minsk earlier in the day.�

"The Russian delegation noted that the law on the special status of Donbass expires on December 31, 2019. This is the Law on the special procedure for local governance in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Russian delegation urged Kiev to ensure the extension of this law, as well as to start a dialogue with representatives of Donbas in the political subgroup on amendments to this law, which is necessary for the implementation of the Steinmeier formula.

And in the future - to coordinate these amendments in the Contact Group," Gryzlov told reporters after the meeting.

He stressed that to ensure the full implementation of the special status it has to be enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution.

The law on the special status of Donbas was adopted by the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in 2014, but was never enacted. In the fall of 2018, the Rada extended it until the end of 2019. The document states that the special status for the region will come into force after a number of conditions have been met, in particular the withdrawal of "illegal units" from these territories.

