MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia calls on the leadership of Moldova to abandon controversial statements about Moscow's role in the Transnistrian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said on Thusday.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia had sent "its people" to Transnistria in 1992 to prevent Moldova from gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

According to Zaytsev, Moscow paid attention to the words of Sandu, it is hardly appropriate to say that the key to solving the Transnistrian problem was the issue of the presence of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

"We call on Ms. Sandu and other Moldovan partners to abandon historical digressions that are far from reality and focus on resolving open issues in Russian-Moldovan relations, including problems artificially created by Chisinau, and on giving positive dynamics to the Transnistrian settlement process, including the resumption of dialogue with Tiraspol on all aspects of a comprehensive settlement," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

He added that Russia was ready for constructive, pragmatic cooperation with Moldova.