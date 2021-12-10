Russia Urges NATO Not to Dismiss Bilateral Moratorium on Missiles in Europe - Ryabkov

Russia calls on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) not to brush aside the proposal to introduce a bilateral moratorium on the deployment of missiles in Europe and make it verifiable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia calls on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) not to brush aside the proposal to introduce a bilateral moratorium on the deployment of missiles in Europe and make it verifiable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Let's, colleagues, NATO countries, seriously deal with the issue of how to make the current unilateral moratorium of Russia on the deployment of such systems (missiles) bilateral, mutual, and verifiable. Our proposals are on the table, we should not brush them aside," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.