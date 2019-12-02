UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges NATO To 'Rethink' Relations Despite Political Disagreements - Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said that there was no such thing as a "Russian threat" when it came to the situation in the West, and that NATO should reevaluate its current relations with Moscow notwithstanding existing political disagreements

The Russian ambassador had an interview with the UK's Channel 4 on Sunday. In light of the upcoming NATO summit in London this week, the host asked Kelin what Russia had to say to the alliance.

"The message is very simple - let's rethink the current situation, because Russia does not provide a threat to NATO. We have disagreements with the Western countries, we have disagreements with the UK, certainly ... but these are political disagreements, they have nothing to do with serious military issues," Kelin said.

He emphasized that while closely following NATO's actions in relation to Russia, Moscow itself was not increasing building up its military in the western parts of the country.

When asked to elaborate on disagreements on Syria specifically, Kelin stressed that the priority for all parties was to "deal with terrorism.

"That was the purpose of the Western coalition, and that was our [Russia's] purpose," he said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow decided to intervene when it observed the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) gaining more and more territory than what the Syrian government still controlled.

"We have intervened at a point when it was very important already to deal seriously with terrorism. And we dealt with it. We have done it," the ambassador continued.

Commenting on allegations of Russia deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals during its air operations in Syria, Kelin said that it was never deliberate and that collateral damage was commonplace in NATO's military operations as well.

With that he stressed that there was still much left to do in Syria in terms of making the victory over terrorism sustainable and rebuilding the country.

