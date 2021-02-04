UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges New UNSC Members To Objectively View Syrian Chemical Dossier - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia called on the five new UN Security Council member states to objectively treat the Syrian chemical dossier and note the country's readiness to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway are the newly elected non-permanent member states of the UN Security Council with two-year mandates that started on January 1, 2021. The countries replaced former non-permanent members - Belgium, Germany, Dominican Republic, South Africa and Indonesia.

"I call on the Council, first and foremost, its newly arrived members, who can develop their own version of current developments and independent vision, to look at this situation from an objective view. The facts say that even amid complicated, military, political and epidemiological problems, Syria has not evaded its cooperation with the OPCW. It faithfully accommodates all inspections, provides materials and demonstrates readiness for dialogue in every possible way," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia noted that Syria submitted to the OPCW Director-General last December its regular report on steps taken to comply with UN Security Council resolution requiring the country to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal.

In addition, Nebenzia said Syria has conveyed its readiness to cooperate on resolving all outstanding issues.

"Why don't all Western colleagues speak of these positive developments and deliberately instead shift their emphasis to the issues that remain open?" Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that while almost every month Syria provides information about terrorists planning chemical weapons provocations, such data is not reflected in the OPCW documentation.

"We often hear urgent calls on Syria to cooperate more... It seems that the only thing that would meet these requirements would be Syria acknowledging its guilt and publicly confessing to all deadly sins," Nebenzia said.

In 2014, the OPCW set up the fact-finding mission to establish the truth about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Russia has on numerous occasions accused the OPCW of being biased against Syria and claimed that the organization was being used as a political tool by Western countries to put pressure on "undesirable" states.

