Russia Urges Nuclear States to Stop Encouraging Provocations With WMD - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday issued a statement on the prevention of nuclear war, in which it called on the five nuclear-weapon states to show readiness to abandon attempts to infringe on each other's national interests by encouraging provocations with the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

"We urge other states of the 'nuclear five' to demonstrate in practice their willingness to work on solving this top-priority task and to give up the dangerous attempts to infringe on vital interests of each other while balancing on the brink of a direct armed conflict and encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which can lead to catastrophic consequences," the statement read.

Russia's policy in the field of nuclear deterrence is guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there can be no winners, the statement said.

"Russia proceeds from the continued relevance of the existing arrangements and understandings in the field of cutting and limiting nuclear weapons, as well as reducing strategic risks and threat of international incidents and conflicts fraught with escalation to nuclear level.

We fully reaffirm our commitment to the Joint statement of the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races of January 3, 2022," the ministry stressed.

In the current turbulent international situation, which is the result of irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining Russia's national security, the Primary task is to prevent a military clash between nuclear powers, the ministry stressed.

"Russia continues to advocate for a revamped, more robust architecture of international security based on ensuring predictability and global strategic stability, as well as on the principles of equal rights, indivisible security and mutual account of core interests of the parties," the ministry concluded.