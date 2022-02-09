Russia Urges OSCE Media Freedom Envoy to Take Honest Position on RT DE, DW

Russia calls on OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeira to take an honest position in the situation around RT DE and Deutsche Welle, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia calls on OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeira to take an honest position in the situation around RT DE and Deutsche Welle, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian side failed to find any of her statements in connection with the harassment and slander campaign against RT in Germany and other countries, she said. At the same time, Zakharova noted, Moscow's response to actions against Russian media causes a flurry of indignation from the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

"It is impossible to be so, I used to say, indifferent, today - unprofessional.

I would like to understand the decision-making mechanism by the office of this representative, which situations to respond to, which not. Is this done, perhaps, biased? Maybe there are some some leverage?" Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We call on the OSCE media freedom office to take the position of an honest broker, although I'm not sure if the word 'broker' is the best in this case, but still (take the position) of a real manager who was hired by members of the organization in order for these managers to control the situation. They have a mandate," she added.