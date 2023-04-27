UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges Parties To Sudan Conflict To Implement Urgent Ceasefire - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia Urges Parties to Sudan Conflict to Implement Urgent Ceasefire - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia is calling the parties to the Sudan conflict to a peaceful resolution of differences through negotiations and the adoption of urgent ceasefire measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are seriously concerned by the ongoing dramatic events in Sudan. We call on the parties to the conflict to show political will, restraint, and take urgent measures towards the ceasefire. We proceed from (the position) that any disagreements can be settled via negotiations," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that a number of countries had asked Russia to help ensure the safety of their nationals in Sudan.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

