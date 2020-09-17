UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges Poland Against Bullying Dispatchers Over Presidential Plane Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Moscow urges Warsaw to stop harassing Russian flight dispatchers who were working at the time of the crash of Polish President Lech Kaczyński's plane, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Polish prosecutors said earlier in the day they would attempt to get dispatchers detained in connection with the 2010 crash. A court decision will pave the way for an international arrest warrant.

"I would like to remind you that a conspiracy about this tragic incident has been discussed in Poland for some years now and the aircraft crash is being re-investigated in order to put the blame on Russia.

Even though, back in 2011, the International Aviation Committee set out the reasons clearly in its report, and Poland agreed with the conclusions," Zakharova told a briefing.

"We urge our partners to stop the performance and stop bullying Russian dispatchers. All of Warsaw's attempts to get them extradited are futile," the spokeswoman added.

