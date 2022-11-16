Russia urges Poland not to get involved in the dirty provocations that the Kiev regime arranges, and not to initiate its own; Moscow expects Warsaw to stop all anti-Russian speculations due to the incident with missiles, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after summoning Poland's charge d'affaires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia urges Poland not to get involved in the dirty provocations that the Kiev regime arranges, and not to initiate its own; Moscow expects Warsaw to stop all anti-Russian speculations due to the incident with missiles, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after summoning Poland's charge d'affaires.

"We urged Warsaw not to get involved in the dirty provocations that the Kyiv regime arranges, and not to initiate their own," the statement says.

The foreign ministry also noted that the diplomat was pointed to "unacceptable whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria in Poland around the incident with the fall of two missiles in the Polish village of Przewodow on November 15, 2022, which resulted in the death of people."

"The Russian side expects Warsaw to stop all kinds of anti-Russian speculation in connection with this incident," the ministry said.