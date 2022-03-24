Russia Urges Progress Toward Resolution in Syria, Says Situation 'Potentially Explosive'

Russia is calling for redoubled efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis though political means, as the situation on the ground remains "potentially explosive," Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russia is calling for redoubled efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis though political means, as the situation on the ground remains "potentially explosive," Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"Progress on the political track is particularly needed now because the situation on the ground remains tense and potentially explosive," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting.

He expressed concerns over the mobilization of terrorist groups, which represent the main security threat to Syria and the entire region.

Polyanskiy pointed to the importance of opposing these groups, adding that they are operating on territories out of control of the Syrian government.

The Russian diplomat reiterated the call for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

"We continue to see no alternative to advancing the political resolution process led and carried out by Syrians themselves," Polyanskiy said.

This process should be facilitated by Syrians themselves with the mediation of the UN, without external interference or the imposition of artificial deadlines, he added.