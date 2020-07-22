Russia Urges Quartet to Intensify Cooperation to Reach Mideast Settlement - Envoy to UN

Russia is ready to assist the process to reach a settlement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urges all members of the Middle East Quartet to advance cooperation in this regard, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russia is ready to assist the process to reach a settlement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urges all members of the Middle East Quartet to advance cooperation in this regard, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Quartet of international mediators, Russia is ready to undertake efforts in the interests of achieving a settlement within the internationally recognized parameters - UN resolutions, Madrid Principles, the Arab Peace Initiative," Polyanskiy said. "We urge our partners in the Quartet - the United Nations, the Europen Union and the United States - to intensify our cooperation."

Earlier on Tuesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov reiterated his call to the Quartet to urgently reengage and restart diplomacy for a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

On July 1, Israel was expected to launch large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands in the northern part of the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley, a region located on the border between the West Bank and Jordan, as promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan, however, has not been implemented so far, as most of 30 foreign counterparts with whom Israel's annexation agenda was discussed were critical of such a move.

Netanyahu's plan to carry out annexation come under US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been rejected by Palestine as well as by most Arab countries.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the United States and Israel after Netanyahu officially announced the annexation plan during the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.