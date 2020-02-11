UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges Reactivating Quartet Efforts To Support Middle East Peace Process - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia calls for the Quartet of international mediators - an entity of which it is a member together with the United Nations, United States and the European Union - to be reactivated in order to support the middle East peace process, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We believe that under the present conditions there is a need to revitalize the efforts of the Quartet of international mediators," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian ambassador noted that the Quartet of international mediators is the sole mechanism recognized by the UN Security Council that is supporting the Middle East peace process.

Nebenzia also noted that Russia has demonstrated a commitment to negotiate with all parties interested to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

"The Russian Federation, as a member of Quartet, is ready to engage with Arab partners, Israel, the Palestinians and all interested parties in order to help facilitate a compromise," Nebenzia said.

Russia will continue urging the Israelis and Palestinians to agree to negotiate and resolve all remaining issues in a diplomatic manner and will accept any peace plan that is acceptable to both parties, Nebenzia added.

