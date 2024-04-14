Russia Urges 'restraint' After Iranian Attack On Israel
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Russia on Sunday urged all sides to "show restraint" after Iran launched an unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel.
"We are counting on the regional states to solve the existing problems with political and diplomatic means," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Moscow expressed "extreme concern over the latest dangerous escalation in the region".
It said it had warned numerous times that "the lack of resolution to numerous crises in the middle East, primarily in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict" would "lead to growth in instability".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday held phone talks with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov reiterated "decisive condemnation" of an Israeli strike in Syria this month that killed Iranian generals.
Russia has previously condemned Israel's conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.
Moscow has traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.
But the Gaza conflict has dented its ties with Israel and Moscow has already been strengthening military and political ties with Iran.
