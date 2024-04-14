Open Menu

Russia Urges 'restraint' After Iranian Attack On Israel

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Russia urges 'restraint' after Iranian attack on Israel

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Russia on Sunday urged all sides to "show restraint" after Iran launched an unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel.

"We are counting on the regional states to solve the existing problems with political and diplomatic means," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow expressed "extreme concern over the latest dangerous escalation in the region".

It said it had warned numerous times that "the lack of resolution to numerous crises in the middle East, primarily in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict" would "lead to growth in instability".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday held phone talks with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov reiterated "decisive condemnation" of an Israeli strike in Syria this month that killed Iranian generals.

Russia has previously condemned Israel's conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.

Moscow has traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.

But the Gaza conflict has dented its ties with Israel and Moscow has already been strengthening military and political ties with Iran.

bur/ach

Related Topics

Drone Attack Resolution Syria Israel Iran Condemnation Moscow Russia Gaza Lead Middle East Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

17 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

17 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

17 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

17 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

17 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

17 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

17 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

17 hours ago

More Stories From World