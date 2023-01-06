Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in Latvia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian presidential council for human rights called the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe for help in freeing Sputnik editor Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia on trumped-up charge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Russian presidential council for human rights called the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe for help in freeing Sputnik editor Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia on trumped-up charges.

"Members of the standing commission of the Council for Human Rights... urge Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro, and the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic to step in and help free journalist Marat Kasem," they said.

Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on Tuesday and sent to the Riga Central Prison by a Latvian judge two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions.

The Russian council for human rights described the accusations against Kasem as "trumped-up, absurd" and "a flagrant disregard by the Latvian authorities of such principles as freedom of speech and fundamental human rights," which it said amounted to persecution.