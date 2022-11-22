Russia Urges Turkey to Show Restraint Amid Strikes on Syria - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Moscow calls on Turkey to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, tensions cannot be allowed to escalate, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory," Lavrentyev said at the beginning of the 19th round of talks on the Syrian settlement in Astana.

He said work with all interested parties should be continued, and an attempt should be made to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue.

Lavrentyev said Turkey had not notified Russia in advance about the air operation in Syria and Iraq; the issue would be discussed during the meeting on Syria in Astana.

"We hope to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from using excessive force on Syrian territory," the Russian special envoy said.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.