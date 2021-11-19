UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges Turkey to Take Concerns Over Ankara-Kiev Defense Cooperation Seriously

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, urged Ankara to take Moscow's concerns about Turkish-Ukrainian defense industry cooperation as seriously as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had purchased strike drones from Turkey to "contain" Russia.

"The situation in the region was substantively discussed with an emphasis on the situation in Ukraine. It was emphasized on the Russian side that Kiev's course of escalating tensions in the southeast of the country, encouraged by its Western partners, threatened to dangerously destabilize the situation," the ministry said.

"We urged to take as seriously as possible our concerns regarding Turkish-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of defense industry cooperation, which, among other things, contributes to the further militarization of Ukraine," the statement says.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and upcoming contacts between the countries at the highest and high levels, the ministry said.

"Other aspects of the international agenda were touched upon, including the situation in the South Caucasus and the Balkans," it said.

"The current issues of bilateral relations and the schedule of upcoming Russian-Turkish contacts at the highest and high levels were considered," the ministry added.

