Russia Urges UN to Establish Presence in Idlib to Control Aid Distribution - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia is calling on the United Nations to establish presence in Syria's Idlib governorate to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid to people in need, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We are concerned about what is taking place directly in Idlib, which is rife with terrorists who have seized control of all areas of people's lives, including their freedom of movement," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting. "We emphasize the pressing need for the United Nations international presence to be established in the (Idlib) enclave. This will help to enhance confidence in the distribution mechanism."

Polyanskiy said as a result of the terrorists operating in Idlib, food items delivered to the town of Sarmada in August were distributed as late as December 16.

"What kind of impartial, independent nature of the provision of assistance under these circumstances can we even talk about?" he said.

Polyanskiy expressed regret that fellow member states at the UN Security Council "did not utter a word of condemnation, but patiently waited for the consent of the terrorists so that the aid could reach the areas not covered by the cross-border mechanism."

The Russian diplomat also called "completely unconvincing" the statements that the United Nations has a monitoring mechanism in the Idlib enclave.

"This is clearly confirmed by the precedents with the misappropriation of UN aid by terrorists in Aleppo, Eastern Ghouta and the Rukban (refugee camp controlled by the US Army)," Polyanskiy said.