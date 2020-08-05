Russia Urges UN to Investigate Confidential North Korea Report Leak to Media - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy urged the United Nations to investigate the leak of a confidential report on North Korea to the press.

Reuters reported Tuesday citing a confidential UN report that North Korea was continuing its nuclear weapons program and a few countries thought it had probably developed small nuclear devices for its ballistic missiles' warheads.

"We regret that the confidential report of the UN experts on the #DPRK is likely to be leaked to the press again and strongly condemn such practices which may have serious consequences. We call on UN to investigate every such incident and prevent them," Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.