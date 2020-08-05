UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges UN To Investigate Confidential North Korea Report Leak To Media - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russia Urges UN to Investigate Confidential North Korea Report Leak to Media - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy urged the United Nations to investigate the leak of a confidential report on North Korea to the press.

Reuters reported Tuesday citing a confidential UN report that North Korea was continuing its nuclear weapons program and a few countries thought it had probably developed small nuclear devices for its ballistic missiles' warheads.

"We regret that the confidential report of the UN experts on the #DPRK is likely to be leaked to the press again and strongly condemn such practices which may have serious consequences. We call on UN to investigate every such incident and prevent them," Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Twitter Nuclear North Korea May

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

5 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

8 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

10 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

10 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.