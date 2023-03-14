UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges UNSC To Support, Cosponsor Draft Resolution On Nord Stream Probe - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Russia Urges UNSC to Support, Cosponsor Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Probe - Letter

Russia urges members of the UN Security Council to support and cosponsor its draft resolution on an investigation of the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia urges members of the UN Security Council to support and cosponsor its draft resolution on an investigation of the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the Security Council draft resolution we propose in this regard will help the Council to contribute constructively into this process," Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the UNSC President. "We call on Member States to support and cosponsor our draft."

