UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges US, Iran To Coordinate Return To Nuclear Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Russia urges US, Iran to coordinate return to nuclear deal

Russia called on Washington and Tehran Tuesday to take mutual steps and coordinate their return to the Iran nuclear deal, as signatories to the historic accord work to salvage it

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia called on Washington and Tehran Tuesday to take mutual steps and coordinate their return to the Iran nuclear deal, as signatories to the historic accord work to salvage it.

Formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 deal offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear ambitions and guarantees it would not seek an atomic bomb.

But the accord has been hanging by a thread since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions on Tehran.

"To resolve this urgent task, we believe it is perfectly possible to work out synchronous steps -- simultaneous steps to be taken in stages by both the Iranians and the United States," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"If we deliberate on which side should be first to return to compliance, then this bargaining could go on forever," he told reporters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Following Joe Biden's US presidential election victory in November, Washington, Tehran and the European parties to the deal -- France, Germany and Britain -- have been trying to salvage it.

Biden has signalled his readiness to revive the accord, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the US sanctions.

Tehran meanwhile demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Iran Russia Washington Nuclear France Abu Dhabi Visit Trump Germany Tehran United States November 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Food authority recovers 14000 litres counterfeit d ..

1 minute ago

Putin Will Urgently Study Potential Assad's Reques ..

1 minute ago

Two killed, ten injured in armed clash

6 minutes ago

Chinese FM congratulates Aboul-Gheit on reappointm ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria eases curfew in town of kidnapped schoolgi ..

6 minutes ago

Dolphin force to be deployed in Dijkot,Tandlianwal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.