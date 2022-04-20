Russia Urges US to Abandon Futile Policy of Blockade, Sanctions in Foreign Policy -Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is urging the United States to abandon its futile policy of blockade and sanctions in foreign policy, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

The diplomatic mission's comment was timed to the announcement of a new round of high-level dialogue between the United States and Cuba on migration on April 21.

The Russian Embassy welcomed the step.

"Dialogue is always better than its absence. It is high time for the #US to abandon the futile policy of blockade and sanctions in foreign affairs," the embassy said on Twitter.