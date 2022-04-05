Russia Urges US to Abandon Plans to Deploy Ground-Based Missiles in APR - Polyanskiy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia calls on the United States to abandon plans to deploy ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission.

"Let us recall that the Pentagon continues to implement decisions on the deployment of ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We again urge Washington to show prudence and abandon such plans," Polyanskiy said.

He said the moratorium on deployment of Russia's ground-based missiles remains in force, adding that the future of the moratorium will depend on the build-up of forces close to Russia's Western borders and supply of Kiev with weapons by NATO.