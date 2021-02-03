UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges US To Continue Joint Work To Boost Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia Urges US to Continue Joint Work to Boost Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Moscow expects that the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will help overcome the trend to break down arms control mechanisms, and is ready to work with the United States to strengthen global strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures required to extend the New START. The agreement is extended without amendments and additions for five years, until February 5, 2026.

"We expect that the understanding, reached with Washington regarding the future of the New START as a cornerstone of international security, would allow to leave behind the trend towards dismantling of arms control and nonproliferation mechanisms, so prevalent in recent years due to U.

S. destructive policies," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, significant efforts will be needed to return the Russian-US dialogue in this area "back to a more stable trajectory, reach new substantial results which would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability."

"Russia is ready to do its part. We urge the U.S. to apply a similarly responsible approach and to respond to our initiatives in a constructive manner," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

21 seconds ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

30 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

45 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

55 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

56 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.