Russia Urges US to Continue Joint Work to Boost Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Moscow expects that the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will help overcome the trend to break down arms control mechanisms, and is ready to work with the United States to strengthen global strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures required to extend the New START. The agreement is extended without amendments and additions for five years, until February 5, 2026.

"We expect that the understanding, reached with Washington regarding the future of the New START as a cornerstone of international security, would allow to leave behind the trend towards dismantling of arms control and nonproliferation mechanisms, so prevalent in recent years due to U.

S. destructive policies," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, significant efforts will be needed to return the Russian-US dialogue in this area "back to a more stable trajectory, reach new substantial results which would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability."

"Russia is ready to do its part. We urge the U.S. to apply a similarly responsible approach and to respond to our initiatives in a constructive manner," the ministry said.