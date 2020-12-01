UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges US To Join Moratorium On Shorter-, Mid-Range Missiles Deployment - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia Urges US to Join Moratorium on Shorter-, Mid-Range Missiles Deployment - Ryabkov

Russia is calling on the United States and its allies to join the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles proposed earlier by Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russia is calling on the United States and its allies to join the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles proposed earlier by Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"One of the immediate concerns relates to the situation when there is no INF Treaty anymore. Russia believes that it is high time to step away from the counterproductive and fruitless blame game around the demise of the treaty, and proceed with creative diplomatic efforts to avoid another round of dangerous missile arms race in the post-INF world," Ryabkov said, speaking at the Russian-US forum Fort Ross Dialogue.

He said that Russia had committed itself unilaterally not to deploy an intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in regions where similar US systems would not appear.

"We call for the United States and its allies to announce an equal moratorium," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia United States From Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

6 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

36 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

1 hour ago

Multanites reject negative politics of PDM: Akhtar ..

45 seconds ago

Plasma therapy safe and effective for Covid patien ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.