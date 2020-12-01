Russia Urges US to Join Moratorium on Shorter-, Mid-Range Missiles Deployment - Ryabkov

Russia is calling on the United States and its allies to join the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles proposed earlier by Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020)

"One of the immediate concerns relates to the situation when there is no INF Treaty anymore. Russia believes that it is high time to step away from the counterproductive and fruitless blame game around the demise of the treaty, and proceed with creative diplomatic efforts to avoid another round of dangerous missile arms race in the post-INF world," Ryabkov said, speaking at the Russian-US forum Fort Ross Dialogue.

He said that Russia had committed itself unilaterally not to deploy an intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in regions where similar US systems would not appear.

"We call for the United States and its allies to announce an equal moratorium," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.