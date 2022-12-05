Russia Urges US to Lift Illegal Sanctions Against Iran at Earliest - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russia urges the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as soon as possible and irreversibly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Washington has not given up on the policy of 'maximum pressure' in relation to the nuclear deal with Iran.

We strongly urge the American side to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as soon as possible and irreversibly and ensure the strict implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.

Such a move would pave the way for Tehran's reciprocal "defrosting" of its voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal, the minister added.