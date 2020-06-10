UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges US To Reduce Intensity Of Alleged Election Meddling Dialogue - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia Urges US to Reduce Intensity of Alleged Election Meddling Dialogue - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Moscow calls on the United States to reduce the intensity of dialogue on Russia's alleged interference in various election processes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We have denied and continue to deny allegations of so-called interference," Ryabkov said.

He recalled that Russia had repeatedly proposed the United States to discuss possible concerns on a professional level, but "this did not work, as I think, mainly for political reasons in the United States."

Describing the difficulty of the perception of Russian arguments in Washington, Ryabkov cited an example of a conversation with an influential US official.

"About two years ago, we discussed this topic and he responded to our statement about such a professional dialogue with the phrase 'this topic is now much larger, it began to live its own life, let everything remain as it is.' But we do not consider this a correct reaction to the problem. We believe that you need to calm down, cool down and evaluate it from a certain distance, and at least try to find opportunities for a professional dialogue," the deputy minister said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington United States Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

3 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.