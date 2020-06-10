Russia Urges US to Reduce Intensity of Alleged Election Meddling Dialogue - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Moscow calls on the United States to reduce the intensity of dialogue on Russia's alleged interference in various election processes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We have denied and continue to deny allegations of so-called interference," Ryabkov said.

He recalled that Russia had repeatedly proposed the United States to discuss possible concerns on a professional level, but "this did not work, as I think, mainly for political reasons in the United States."

Describing the difficulty of the perception of Russian arguments in Washington, Ryabkov cited an example of a conversation with an influential US official.

"About two years ago, we discussed this topic and he responded to our statement about such a professional dialogue with the phrase 'this topic is now much larger, it began to live its own life, let everything remain as it is.' But we do not consider this a correct reaction to the problem. We believe that you need to calm down, cool down and evaluate it from a certain distance, and at least try to find opportunities for a professional dialogue," the deputy minister said.