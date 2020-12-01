Russia Urges US to Return to Honest, Professional Discussion on Missile Defense - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The United States has been "brushing aside" Russia's questions on missile defense, and it is time to return to an honest and professional discussion to eliminate existing concerns, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"There is a direct link between offensive and defensive weapons, which becomes even more important as missile defense shows the ability to intercept strategic missiles... Washington withdrew from the ABM treaty about 20 years ago, and since then we have had neither strategic nor legal restrictions on missile defense and technologies in the area, which continue to be developed and undermine international security," Ryabkov said, speaking at the Russian-US forum Fort Ross Dialogue 2020.

He recalled that the United States, among other things, had announced plans to deploy missile defense systems in space.

"For 15 years we have been trying to return Washington to the discussion of the missile defense issue. But the United States simply brushed aside our concerns. There is a clear need for an honest, professional and comprehensive discussion on the issue," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.