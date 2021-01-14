Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called on the United States on Thursday to review its decision to label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists before it comes into effect on January 19

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called on the United States on Thursday to review its decision to label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists before it comes into effect on January 19.

"The US decision to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization risks not only seriously exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the country but also undermining UN efforts to launch negotiations between the warring sides. Given the fact that this decision has not yet entered into force, we would urge the United States to review it," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.