UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges US To Review Decision To Designate Yemen's Houthis - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:06 PM

Russia Urges US to Review Decision to Designate Yemen's Houthis - Nebenzia

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called on the United States on Thursday to review its decision to label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists before it comes into effect on January 19

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called on the United States on Thursday to review its decision to label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists before it comes into effect on January 19.

"The US decision to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization risks not only seriously exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the country but also undermining UN efforts to launch negotiations between the warring sides. Given the fact that this decision has not yet entered into force, we would urge the United States to review it," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia United States January

Recent Stories

Ahsan's demand for accountability just to please p ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh University introduces mobile app

2 minutes ago

Russian Journalists Often Receive 'Shady' Offers F ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Hopes for Peaceful Transfer ..

3 minutes ago

Trump impeachment looms over Biden's first 100 day ..

3 minutes ago

AJK to follow NCOC instructions about opening of e ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.