Russia Urges US to Show Iran Willingness to Rejoin JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Russia has called on the United States to signal its willingness to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to Iran as a demonstration of political will, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russia has called on the United States to signal its willingness to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to Iran as a demonstration of political will, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov said that Moscow was not averse to participating in the China-proposed multiformat meeting aimed at making the United States resume compliance with the JCPOA.

"We are urging the US to demonstrate political will and send a signal to Iran and other members of the international community regarding readiness to return to the JCPOA. To do that it would be important to begin lifting all sanctions initiatives, that were at the core of the policy of so-called maximum pressure on Iran during the [US former President Donald] Trump administration," Ryabkov told journalists.

The diplomat added that it would allow avoiding complications in light of Iran's announced actions.

"We are also calling on the Iranian colleagues to be responsible and restrained. That is why, if all participants show corresponding desire and readiness, I think such a meeting, per the offer of our Chinese partners, could be useful and be swiftly organized," Ryabkov said.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the EU. The plan required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

In December 2020, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the start of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the new US administration to resume compliance with the JCPOA without any preconditions. Beijing also pledged to cooperate with the international community to ensure political settlement of the issue.