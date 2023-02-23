UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges Voting Against UN Resolution On Ukraine If Amendments Rejected - Envoy

Published February 23, 2023

Russia Urges Voting Against UN Resolution on Ukraine if Amendments Rejected - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia urges all states at the UN General Assembly to vote against the resolution on Ukraine proposed by the Western countries in case the proposed amendments to the resolution are rejected, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"If the amendments are rejected and the document will remain as it is now, one sided and divorced from reality, we urge everyone to vote against the draft resolution," Nebenzia said during a special session on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

