Russia Urges West Move to Halt Israeli Strikes on Syria - Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia calls on Western countries to exert their influence on Israel and persuade it to halt strikes on neighboring Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"We also see Israeli strikes in Syria. In this regard, we are calling on our Western colleagues to... exert their influence on those who really continue to wage war in Syria," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador's comments came in response to UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen's initiative to establish a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

"For a long time we've been hearing calls from our Western colleagues for establishing a nationwide ceasefire in Syria. We would like them to clarify what exactly they mean," Nebenzia said. "First, the ceasefire in Syria holds. Second, who should sign such an agreement? The information coming from Syria, including from the United Nations, proves that only terrorists provoke violence in the country. Do we have to sign an agreement with them, legalize them?"