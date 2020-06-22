UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges West To Boost Efforts To Preserve JCPOA Before Agreement's 5th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Moscow calls on Berlin, London and Paris to step up efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran's nuclear program ahead of the 5th anniversary of its conclusion, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, UK, French and German foreign ministers issued a joint statement on the prospects for the implementation of the JCPOA.

"Some of the provisions of this statement cannot but raise questions regarding the further intentions of European colleagues in this direction," Zakharova said, commenting on the statement.

She noted that Moscow had always paid tribute to the substantive efforts and the specific contribution of these countries to preservation and uninterrupted implementation of the JCPOA.

"The root cause of all difficulties and failures in the implementation of the 'nuclear deal' with Iran was and remains the subversive actions of the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and continues to systematically violate the requirements of UN Security Council resolution 2231 to this day. Apparently, this is also understood in European capitals, since they felt it necessary to recall their regrets and concerns in this regard. However, the assurances of UK, German and French colleagues in the commitment to the JCPOA and the search for solutions to reduce the negative impact of US sanctions against Iran do not fit in with their actions in the IAEA to increase tension around the Iranian nuclear program, as well as speculation about initiating 'dispute resolution mechanism' stipulated in Section 36 of the JCPOA," Zakharova said.

She recalled that European colleagues unsuccessfully tried to activate the so-called dispute resolution mechanism in January of this year.

"However, the clock was never turned on due to numerous procedural gaps. The joint commission did not intend to do so. As a result, no decisions were made to launch it, and there is no way out of this procedural deadlock," she said.

"We hope that the Berlin, London and Paris lines will be led by the urgent tasks of preserving the JCPOA and returning the process of its implementation to the originally agreed framework. We consider it important that all current participants reaffirm their continued commitment to the high goals set in the JCPOA. The forthcoming fifth anniversary of the conclusion of the JCPOA on July 14 is a good reason for this. We urge the European participants in comprehensive agreements to use this opportunity to return to the unifying agenda and continue the struggle for a common cause," she emphasized.

