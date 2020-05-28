UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges WHO Members To Avoid Politicization Of Coronavirus Inquiry - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

Russia urges members of the World Health Organization to avoid the politicization of the coronavirus inquiry, Gennady Gatilov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said at an online press-conference on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia urges members of the World Health Organization to avoid the politicization of the coronavirus inquiry, Gennady Gatilov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said at an online press-conference on Thursday.

"No one says that we don't need to draw lessons and analyze what had happened, but this must be done in a timely manner, and not in a cavalry attack manner, but the question of how and when this assessment will be carried out is a question that needs to be discussed. It is fundamentally important for Russia to exclude any politicization of the process, and this work should not turn into a search for a guilty country," Gatilov said.

