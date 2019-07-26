(@imziishan)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Moscow is calling on Tehran to show restraint and remarks that Iran adheres to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as well as a comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The situation with Iran is a cause for a serious concern ... We are calling on our Iranian colleagues to show restraint. We want to remark that they still diligently adhere to the NPT treaty, a comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA and its additional protocol," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

According to the Russian foreign minister, it is "counterproductive to demand that Iran unilaterally keep its commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], when other participants, our Western colleagues above all, do not do that."

"We are urging European troika to recognize its responsibility for maintaining the 'nuclear deal,' keeping their promises on the development of economic ties with Iran without any obstacles," the minister said.