Russia, US Able To Agree On Strategic Stability Despite Political Differences - Think Tank

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

A consensus on strategic arms control between Russia and the United States is possible, despite existing political disagreements, Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and former Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), told Sputnik.

"I think fundamentally both sides want to compartmentalize. That is to protect the strategic stability agenda from the war in Ukraine. I think that is very important to do that. But of course in both countries there are political developments that at times make that difficult," Greminger said on the sidelines of the 8th Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

The Russian-US consultative commission on the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was scheduled to meet in Cairo from November 29-December 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik last week that the meeting had been postponed.

According to Greminger, the meeting was postponed at Russia's behest. The former OSCE chief believes the meeting in Cairo could have become "not only a regular meeting in the framework of New START, but somehow also the launch path for preparing negotiations for a New START successor."

"I think at the end of the day the sense will prevail because the matter is so vital for both states and also for all of us that they will continue these discussions," Greminger said.

New START is the only remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the United States. Last year, the world's two largest nuclear powers negotiated its extension until February 2026.

