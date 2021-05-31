Russia, US Able to Work Out Common Stance on Various Issues - Patrushev

Moscow-Washington relations still have potential, and sides are able to come to a mutually beneficial position on various issues, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Moscow-Washington relations still have potential, and sides are able to come to a mutually beneficial position on various issues, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"I would like to note the constructive nature and productive content of the Russian-American consultations on the line of the security councils.

We can also say that for a number of positions we can count on the development of mutually acceptable solutions," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta when discussing his recent meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Geneva.