Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecurity Talks - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have made "slow progress" in their cybersecurity talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"From what I know, I draw a conclusion that can be described in a nutshell this is slow progress. But this is also good in itself," Ryabkov said.