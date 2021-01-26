UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Actively Negotiate New START Extension - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia and the United States are actively engaged in negotiations on extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires on February 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

They discussed the New START extension and prospects of boosting security cooperation.

"We are indeed engaged in energetic contacts, as time is running out quickly before the expiration of the deal," Peskov said at a briefing.

"The New START deal extension is the main topic on our bilateral agenda, it was discussed indeed," Peskov specified.

The extension of the New START serves the interests of the whole world, not just Moscow and Washington, the Kremlin spokesman added.

