Russia, US Actively Preparing Lavrov-Blinken Meeting In Europe - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Moscow and Washington are actively preparing a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in one of the European countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"As for the meeting, it is being prepared now. As soon as it is confirmed and worked out, we will announce it. But I can really confirm that such a meeting between the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia and the United States is now under active development," she said on the air of the Rossiya 1 tv broadcaster.

