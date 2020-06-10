Online consultations between Russia, the United States and Afghanistan will be held on June 15, Russia's Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Online consultations between Russia, the United States and Afghanistan will be held on June 15, Russia's Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The trilateral consultations are planned for Monday," Kabulov said.

Apart from Kabulov, US Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Iran's acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar will take part in the talks.

"This is not a new format. These are just consultations, which will be held at Atmar's request. We have agreed to talk," Kabulov added.