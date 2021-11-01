UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Agree On Need For Top-Level Contacts - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Russia and the United States agree that top-level contacts are necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, praising the recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Joe Biden as important

"Indeed, Minister Lavrov had an opportunity to briefly negotiate with President Biden on the sidelines of different events. This is important. They continued discussing the understanding that top-level contacts are necessary. We agree that top-level contacts are necessary both from the point of view of our bilateral relations and in terms of our dialogue on a 'broader geography'. So, this was an important meeting, and contacts with the US side will continue," Peskov told reporters.

